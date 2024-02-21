Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers had issued a number of appeals for information after the 33-year-old was last seen on a path in Antrim town centre along the side of Six Mile Water river shortly after 9pm on December 17 2023.

Heartbreaking news emerged earlier this week after Alan’s body was located close to Lough Neagh on Sunday, February 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late of Firfields, Antrim, a post on the Funeral Times website described him as the “dearly beloved father of Coby, much loved son of Pamela and partner Robert.”

Alan Whiteside. (Pic: Family issued photo).

A Service of Thanksgiving for Alan’s life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home, Antrim on Friday, February 23 at 1pm and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.

The post on the Funeral Times site added: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable by cheque to Lough Neagh Rescue c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim BT41 4BE or visit www.bairdsfuneralservice.com to donate online.

“Friends and family welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday and Thursday at the family home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his mother, son and entire family circle.”

Hundreds of tributes have been paid on social media following news of Alan’s sudden passing.

Posting on Facebook, Antrim DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop said: “Sorry for your loss.”