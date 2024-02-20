Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers had issued a number of appeals for information after the 33-year-old was last seen on a path in Antrim town centre along the side of Six Mile Water river shortly after 9pm on December 17 2023.

Expressing condolences to Alan’s loved ones, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this sad time and Alan’s mother, Pamela and his family along with myself would like to thank our partner agencies, Community Rescue Service, Lough Neagh Rescue, SARDA IN, Skywatch and HMCG who have all worked tirelessly to help find Alan.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Whiteside. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would also like to thank the public for all their huge assistance throughout this difficult time with searches and enquiries.”

Volunteers from the Community Rescue Service Belfast District had conducted searches for Alan for over 50 days.

Paying tribute to Alan, a spokesperson for the Community Rescue Service stated: “Searches were conducted each day for 51 days in our endeavours to bring Alan home.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the missing person at this sad time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Facebook group, ‘Bring Alan Home,’ was established to help share information during the search operation.