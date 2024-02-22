Alan Whiteside: online fundraising page set up to support loved ones
The 33-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen on a path in Antrim along the side of Six Mile Water river on December 17 2023.
Following searches for 51 days, Mr Whiteside’s body was recovered close to Lough Neagh on February 18.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Alan’s life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home on February 23 at 1pm and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.
Ahead of the service, over £800 has been raised to support Alan’s mother Pamela and his son Coby.
The online fundraising effort, established by Zoe Park, states: “The last nine weeks have been very hard for Pamela and his family.
"I’d like to try help with some expenses for Pamela and his son, Coby. Alan will be missed sorely by the whole family and wider community.”
£860 has been raised at the time of publication.