Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen on a path in Antrim along the side of Six Mile Water river on December 17 2023.

Following searches for 51 days, Mr Whiteside’s body was recovered close to Lough Neagh on February 18.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Whiteside. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Service of Thanksgiving for Alan’s life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home on February 23 at 1pm and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.

Ahead of the service, over £800 has been raised to support Alan’s mother Pamela and his son Coby.

The online fundraising effort, established by Zoe Park, states: “The last nine weeks have been very hard for Pamela and his family.

"I’d like to try help with some expenses for Pamela and his son, Coby. Alan will be missed sorely by the whole family and wider community.”