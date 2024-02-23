Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 33-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen on a path in Antrim along the side of Six Mile Water river on December 17 2023.

Following searches for 51 days, Mr Whiteside’s body was recovered close to Lough Neagh on February 18.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Alan’s life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home today (Friday) at 1pm and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.

Firfields, Antrim. (Pic: Google).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to expect potential traffic disruption in Antrim this afternoon due to a funeral taking place.

"The funeral procession is expected to commence at approximately 1pm in the Firfields area and make its way along Fountain Street towards Belmont Cemetery.