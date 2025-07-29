Excitement is at fever pitch as Lurgan Pride is hosting a special parade and is inviting everyone to join in and cheer them on.

Lurgan Pride is inviting the public to join their celebrations on August 16 with a full array of events in the heart of the Co Armagh town.

The Pride Parade will run from 1pm to 2pm starting at Castle Lane, marching through the heart of Lurgan with colour, music, and pride. The public is asked to walk along or cheer them on from the sidelines and everyone is welcome.

At Lurgan Park the celebrations continue from 2pm to 6pm right after the parade with a jam packed afternoon of live, free entertainment from local and national performers.

Pride in the Park promises to be an exciting afternoon with live bands and lots of entertainment.

There will be stalls showcasing community groups and artisans plus food and drink vendors offering a range of options.

A spokesperson said: “Let’s come together to celebrate unity, equality, and pride.”

At The Cellar Bar there will be a Drag Brunch Cabaret between 3pm and 7pm. The official After Party will be held at the Bat Cave in William Street from 8pm on the evening of August 16.

Follow Lurgan Pride on social media @LurganPride for updates and the full entertainment lineup.

Volunteers are sought to help steward the parade and the park as well as litter picking duties and general help on the day. If you would like to get involved email [email protected]