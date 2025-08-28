Lurgan Against Racism, set up a few months ago following the shocking riots aimed at foreign nationals, is to host it’s first meeting tonight.

The first community meeting is taking place tonight, August 28th, at 7pm in Lurgan Town Hall.

Lurgan Against Racism said: “We are looking forward to hosting an evening of conversation, connection, and practical tools for challenging racism in our community; from difficult chats with friends or family, to tackling disinformation and myths.

"We want to make our town more inclusive and must face down hate wherever we see it.

“We’re excited to welcome speakers from: CATU (Community Action Tenants Union) Community Intercultural Programme; Craigavon Trades Council …and more!

"This is about empowering each other to take action — none of us are experts so let's learn from each other. It is free and open to all.”

The group also said: “We’ve sadly seen an increase in racist graffiti around Lurgan (not only hateful, but often ignorant and misspelled too!).

"This has no place in our town. We urge everyone to condemn it, call it out, and never let racism go unchallenged.”

"Things have been tense lately. Too many of our neighbours and friends are hurting- nervous about simple things like going to work or dropping the kids to school.

"Here in Lurgan, we’ve faced down hate before. And we’ll do it again.”

Speaking at the event is Lurgan native Seaná McConville, a trade union official with NIPSA. She is also a member of Craigavon Trades Council, representing workers across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Also speaking is Stephen Smith, retired CEO of the Community Intercultural Programme. He also worked as a bilingual inclusion officer working closely with the black Portuguese community.

Two of the guest speakers are Seamus Farrell, Ulster Organiser with Community Action Tenants Union and Veronica Dempsey from Community Intercultural Programme.

One of the guest speakers is Sija George. He is a nurse at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and an active trade unionist with Unison. He is also a member of Unison’s Black and Migrant Workers Group, advocating for workers’ rights and equality.

He will share the experiences of migrant health workers and teach practical tips for combating misinformation.