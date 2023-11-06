Smash hit movie Frozen has been transformed into an amazing junior musical version with its first performance in Co Armagh this weekend.

Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society, based in the Craigavon area, is delighted to be the first musical theatre group to be performing Frozen Jr in Co Armagh and are particularly pleased that it will include one of the shows as a ‘relaxed performance’ – ideal for those who have autism or a learning disability.

Just some of the cast from Frozen Jnr which is being performed by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society at Portadown Town Hall, Co Armagh this weekend.

The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus new songs written for the Broadway and West End production. Just about anyone who has young children will have heard of at least one of the songs from this musical ‘Let it Go’. Based on a story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

The show will open on Friday 17th November at 7pm and continue on Saturday 18th November at 3.00pm and 6.00pm and concludes on Sunday 19th November with a midday relaxed performance and a 3.00pm final show.

Show producer Kieran Corr said: "We have a cast of almost 70 who have worked really hard since the start of September and can't wait to perform the show in front of an audience. Rehearsals are going really well and the show will prove to be another smash hit for the society.

-Meadhbh McGrail will perform as Anna on the Friday 7pm, Saturday 6pm and Sunday 12 midday show of Frozen Jnr by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society at Portadown Town Hall, Co Armagh.

"We have a fabulous cast with many experienced performers taking to the stage. Sophie Doyle, who starred in our Christmas film, will perform as the older Elsa and this part will be shared with the talented Saidbhin McCaughley and Keeli Campbell. Fionn O Hagan, who starred as Sophie’s brother in our Christmas film, will perform as Kristoff. Ellen Gracey and Meadhbh McGrail will perform as the older Anna. We have also shared the parts of the middle and younger Anna and Elsa. Rory Diamond, Blathnaid Doran and Aodhan Heaney will be performing as the lovable Olaf and Rebecca Beggs will perform as Oaken.

"We have a great production team for this show with Erin Tennyson as Director, Michaela McConville as Musical Director and Adam Gracey as Choreographer with a great back up team of Claire Louise Mooney, Rheanna McKinley, Fionnuala Lennon and Blathnaid O Hagan.

"As a society we are delighted to be performing a relaxed performance for the first time. The relaxed performance is where the ambience of the auditorium and theatre rules are relaxed. This performance ideal for people with learning disabilities or autism or anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment.”

"With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humour, Frozen Jr is sure to thaw even the coldest heart. The coolest tickets to have this Winter will be MADS! Frozen Jr.,” said Kieran.