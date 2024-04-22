Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While most people would be familiar with other equestrian events such as horse racing, show jumping and eventing, the sport of harness racing is less well known despite Co Armagh being the location for one of its biggest stages in the UK.

Harness racing involves horses pulling sulkys (or carts) at speeds up to 35mph around a sand-based surface on a half-mile oval. They must stay in a trotting or pacing gait and cannot break into a gallop.

For fans of the sport, Annaghmore Raceway – located at the CRL Ltd premises on the Derrycoose Road, the track is just 1.5 miles from junction 13 (Peatlands Park) on the M1 – is recognised as one of the best tracks around.

A new harness racing season is about to start at Annaghmore Raceway. Picture: Chloe Nelson Photography

Harness racing enthusiasts from all over the UK and Ireland are known to frequently make the journey to Annaghmore with their horses to try and get ‘a good clock’ on their horses’ record.

The winter months are commonly used to give racehorses a well-earned break and allow trainers time to develop their young horses to take to the tracks for the following year.

Horses need to qualify before being permitted to race, where they must stay in gait and complete two laps (one mile) in less than a pre-set time. Qualifying days have already got underway ahead of the season’s opening race date on Sunday, April 28.

Simon Duggan, of the Irish Harness Racing Association, encouraged members of the public to go along and enjoy the atmosphere. Full details of the season’s race dates can be found on the association’s website www.irishharnessracing.com

"Many locals are not aware when the race days are scheduled, if the public are permitted to attend or that the sport even exists – although it’s quite literally on their doorstep,” he said.

"It’s a really enjoyable family day out, it’s something different that allows you to get up close to the horses, enjoy a beverage and join in the fantastic thrilling atmosphere.