Americold plan to downsize Lurgan operation puts up to 200 jobs at risk

News that up to 200 jobs are under threat at the Americold logistics business in Lurgan has been described as a ‘massive blow’ for the local area.

Concern has been raised following plans by the US-based company’s to ‘restructure’ the cold storage business based at Silverwood.

A company statement said: "Due to changes in customer demand, Americold has determined that we must restructure and right size our transportation business in Lurgan to align with anticipated transport flows going forward.

"We are proposing a downsizing in fleet and personnel and will be entering a period of consultation with all affected staff.

Americold is situated at Silverwood Road, Lurgan. Picture: Google

"It is expected that the consultation period will last no longer than 90 days. We will provide more information as we work through this transition period."

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd expressed his concern, describing it as “a very worrying time for the workers and their families”.

He said: "This company is a major employer in the Lurgan area and its workers have helped build the company through their hard work and commitment.

"While it is hoped other haulage companies in the area will take on most of the staff impacted by the job losses, it will remain an uncertain time for many."

SDLP Lurgan councillor Ciaran Toman said the news that Americold is downsizing its operation in Lurgan with up to 200 people potentially losing their job is “a massive blow” to the area.

"Americold are one of the major employers in Lurgan and there will be many employees and their families left very worried as a result of this news. The SDLP’s thoughts are with all those affected.

"We have seen numerous job losses in Lurgan over recent years with all too few jobs being created to replace them. This news will have a serious impact on the local economy, at what is an already difficult time for many families, with cost of living and other pressures.