An Creagán kicks off week of celebrations marking its 30th anniversary

An Creagán, the cornerstone of community revitalization and sustainable development in Creggan, marks its 30th anniversary.

To mark the occasion they are hosting a jam-packed week of activities foreveryone to enjoy from July 28th to August 4th. From a teddy bears picnic, wellness retreatsand a 5km run to a BBQ and Bog Day, and a cultural event, there really is something for all he family.

Located between the historic town of Omagh and the market town of Cookstown at the foothills of the majestic Sperrin Mountains it was founded on the principles of community engagement and economic development, An Creagán has been a beacon of hope and growth in a region once characterised by economic decline and emigration.

From its inception in 1994, An Creagán has been more than a visitor centre; it is a vibrant social enterprise that has breathed new life into the local economy and community.

The board walk at An Creagán is a popular attraction. Credit: Submitted

With facilities including a restaurant, coffee shop, conference rooms, arts and crafts events, nature and forest walks, outdoor play spaces, community garden’s and eight self-catering cottages, An Creagán offers a unique blend of hospitality and cultural enrichment, for locals and tourists alike.

The 5.5-kilometer forest trail, children’s ‘Wild Woods’ play area, and the 1-kilometer boardwalk are testaments to An Creagán's commitment to environmental sustainability and community wellness. The site's designation in 2016 as a Local Nature Reserve following extensive bog restoration efforts underlines its dedication to conserving natural heritage.

An Creagán's journey has been marked by significant accolades, underscoring its role as a leader in community and enterprise development:

2024: Ranked in the Sunday Times ‘100 Great Places to Stay in Ireland’

An Creagán from the air. Credit: Submitted

2016: Tourism NI’s 4-star and 3-star grading for self-catering cottages

1997: AIB Better Ireland Award, Overall Winner in the Community Enterprise: Development Category

1995: Award for Architectural Design

The community garden at An Creagán. Credit: Submitted

As a social enterprise, An Creagán has provided employment for over 300 people in the last 30 years, offering varied roles, full-time and part time, that support local families and the egional economy.

This focus on community-driven growth is at the core of An Creagán’s mission.

"Our goal has always been to create a space where the community can thrive economically, ulturally, and environmentally,” said John Donaghy, Manager at An Creagán.

"We are proud to be a place where both locals and tourists can come together to experience the best of what Creggan has to offer."