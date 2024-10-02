Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new mural in the Smithfield area of Belfast has been created in honour of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest creative success stories, An Irish Goodbye.

The colourful artwork, on Winetavern Street, has been painted by street arts collective Peaball – the team behind the iconic Derry Girls mural.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Micky Murray, joined the cast and crew of the film at a special event to mark its completion, as part of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 celebration of culture.

Cllr Murray said: “Belfast 2024 is all about highlighting and showcasing our city’s creativity and we couldn’t let it happen without paying tribute to one of our greatest creative success stories – An Irish Goodbye.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Micky Murray, joins members of street art collective Peaball and the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye at the unveiling of a new mural in Belfast city centre, celebrating the Oscar-winning short film. (Picture: Michael Cooper).

“The film really put our local film sector on the map when it picked up both BAFTA and Academy Awards last year, so this is a fitting tribute to a creative collaboration which has done so much to promote Belfast on a world stage.

“Well done to the Peaball crew on creating another really striking and memorable piece of art. The location is perfect too - directly overlooking the site of Belfast Stories, the new home for storytelling and screen in our city when it opens in 2030.”

The mural features the film’s directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White, as well as actors James Martin, Seamus O’Hara and Paddy Jenkins.

Alongside their depictions, there are also nods to iconic scenes within the movie.

Tom and Ross explained: “All of us behind An Irish Goodbye are totally honoured that Belfast City Council have decided to pay tribute to the film’s success in this touching way.

“The people of Belfast were behind us every step of the way of this little film’s incredible journey, from its humble beginnings on a farm in Templepatrick, all the way to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“As surreal as it is for the team to see our faces 10ft high across a wall, Peaball’s wonderful artwork will hopefully go on to serve as a constant reminder of all the love, support and hard work that so many put into this film.”

A spokesperson for Peaball added: “It's a proud moment for the city, highlighting this historic Oscar win and the city’s famous creative spirit.”