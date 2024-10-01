Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recently completed mural on Ballyclare’s Main Street has helped to bring history to life and pay tribute to a literary great from the town.

Located beside the Old Presbyterian Church, the artwork was created as part of a project by Daisy Chain Inc, who are working on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council on a street art project across the borough.

Artist Zipporah Reynolds created the piece ‘The Auld Meetin'-Hoose Green’, a nod to the south Antrim market town’s past and one of the region’s best known sons.

The chosen site overlooks The Auld Meetin’-Hoose Green, made famous by local writer Archibald McIlroy.

Zipporah Reynolds pictured at the new mural on Main Street, Ballyclare. (Pic: Love Ballyclare).

He was born near Ballyclare in 1859 and from humble beginnings, went on to become a successful businessman, public office holder and writer.

His second book, ‘The Auld Meetin'-Hoose Green’, was published in Belfast in 1898. His story draws on the memories of his childhood and youth to provide us with a wonderful picture of Co Antrim life in the mid-Victorian era.

Flowing water through the design highlights the importance of the river crossings and connections of communities within the area.

Paper swooping through the design celebrates the historical papermaking industry in the area and is a reference to the many stories told within the 'Auld Meetin'- Hoose Green' book.

A spokesperson for Daisy Chain Inc stated: “The project aims to breathe new life into the areas with public art, encourage people to visit, meet, work and live in the area, attract footfall to local businesses and create engaging spaces for residents of all ages.”