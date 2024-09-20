Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new piece of wall art in the Fernagh area of Newtownabbey is drawing on inspiration from the region’s past as well as looking to the borough’s future.

The mural, painted by south Belfast-based artist Hannah Constance, is adding a dash of colour in the King’s Crescent area, showcasing a meadow of wild flowers, a nod to the region’s past, as well as a wren, symbolosing the borough as one small part of many council areas.

Speaking to this newspaper, Hannah, who creates work under the street art name ‘HMC’ said: “I want to create a sense of community. We’ve a lot of kids walking past who are wanting to get involved, which is pretty fun.

"There are also adults giving a lot of positive feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Constance pictured as work on the new mural continued in Newtownabbey. (Pic: NI World).

"I've worked on projects mainly in Belfast, especially around the city centre. This is my first mural in Newtownabbey.”

The former University of Central Lancashire student added: "When the mural is finished it will show a little wren, which is the smallest bird in Ireland. It will be amongst a ‘secret garden.’

"There used to be a meadow nearby, so that’s where we’ve taken the inspiration from for the wild flowers.

"The wren aims to represent the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey, one small part of the island.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated: “This piece is part of a larger public artwork project that is fully funded by the council.

"Hannah began working on the design of this particular piece in July 2024, and Elected Members have been consulted. Artists for the remaining pieces of street art in this project have yet to be appointed.”