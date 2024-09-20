New Newtownabbey mural gives nod to region's past
The mural, painted by south Belfast-based artist Hannah Constance, is adding a dash of colour in the King’s Crescent area, showcasing a meadow of wild flowers, a nod to the region’s past, as well as a wren, symbolosing the borough as one small part of many council areas.
Speaking to this newspaper, Hannah, who creates work under the street art name ‘HMC’ said: “I want to create a sense of community. We’ve a lot of kids walking past who are wanting to get involved, which is pretty fun.
"There are also adults giving a lot of positive feedback.
"I've worked on projects mainly in Belfast, especially around the city centre. This is my first mural in Newtownabbey.”
The former University of Central Lancashire student added: "When the mural is finished it will show a little wren, which is the smallest bird in Ireland. It will be amongst a ‘secret garden.’
"There used to be a meadow nearby, so that’s where we’ve taken the inspiration from for the wild flowers.
"The wren aims to represent the borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey, one small part of the island.”
A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated: “This piece is part of a larger public artwork project that is fully funded by the council.
"Hannah began working on the design of this particular piece in July 2024, and Elected Members have been consulted. Artists for the remaining pieces of street art in this project have yet to be appointed.”