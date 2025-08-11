Ancient Order of Hibernian bands to parade Newcastle in Co Down for first time

For the first time in their history, the National Board of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold their annual Celebration Parade for the Feast of Our Lady of the Assumption in the idyllic seaside town of Newcastle, Co. Down, on Sunday, August 17.

This will be the only parade hosted by the AOH on the island of Ireland this year. Visitors from across the North and South, as well as international guests, will be treated to stunning traditional music along the promenade, followed by a lively session and refreshments at Bryansford GAA after the parade.

The parade will be led by AOH National Board President Liam McCarthy from Cork.

“Bringing the event to Newcastle for the first time is a proud moment for the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and a testament to the town’s rich cultural spirit,” he said.

“With bands travelling from all over Ireland to take part, this promises to be a vibrant celebration of music, tradition, and community. We’re delighted to showcase the depth of talent our country has to offer and to share this special occasion with the people of Newcastle and further afield.”

The parade will set off at 3:00pm from Donard Park, making its way through the town - which is expected to be full of spectators - before finishing at Bryansford GAA.

Alongside the marching bands, local children from GAA clubs in the surrounding area will join in the celebration.

Everyone is invited to join in and experience a unique day of music, heritage, and community spirit.