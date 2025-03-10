Andrew Maguire: PSNI issue update following appeal to locate missing person

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 15:13 BST
Police have thanked the public for their assistance following an appeal to locate a missing person. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police have confirmed that missing person Andrew Maguire has been found.

Officers issued an appeal urging anyone who had seen Andrew to get in touch and said they were growing increasingly concerned for him.

He had last been seen in the Benview Park area of Belfast on Sunday morning. It had been suggested he may have travelled to the Portadown on Sunday afternoon.

In a short update, police confirmed Andrew has now been located. They thanked the public who had helped with their earlier appeal for information.

