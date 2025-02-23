Annie McWilliams, the fondly remembered healthcare worker who died following a traffic crash near Coleraine, is to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Ms McWilliams, who was from Kilrea, passed away after a two-vehicle collision on the Windyhill Road, Macosquin on Thursday afternoon.

The 35-year-old has been described by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust as ‘a beloved colleague’ and ‘highly valued member of staff’ who worked as a maternity support worker in the Lotus, Continuity of Midwifery Carer team.

"Annie made a hugely positive impact on both her colleagues and the women and families she cared for. She supported women during and after their pregnancy with kindness, compassion and empathy,” the Trust’s Maternity Team said.

Ms McWilliam’s wake will commence at the home of her aunt and uncle, Kevin and Jacqui McWilliams, at 36 Larchfield Gardens, Kilrea on Sunday at 12 noon. Family time is from 10pm to 10am.

Her funeral will be from the same address on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment will follow afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Ms McWilliam’s family have asked for family flowers only but donations, if wished, can be made to SANDS can be made online at https://mckiernanandsons.com/notices or payable to McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

A family notice describes Ms McWilliams as ‘loving daughter of Philip (Phelim) McWilliams and the late Martina (née McNally); beloved niece of Kevin and Jacqui and much adored cousin of Christopher and Erin’. The notice continues: ‘Deeply regretted by the entire McWilliams and McNally family circle.’