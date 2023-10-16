Register
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint

Ann's Care Homes set to create over 50 jobs as £3.6m facility is given planning approval in Tyrone

Ann’s Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family run company, which currently operates 16 care homes across Northern Ireland, purchased the site of the Valley Care Home in December 2021 after the previous owners closed it in January of that year.

The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area.

Read More
Mid Ulster Cllr Cathal Mallaghan: 'We are looking at a fatality here if nothing ...
Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility. Credit: Ann's Care HomesAnn's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility. Credit: Ann's Care Homes
Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility. Credit: Ann's Care Homes
Most Popular

Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members.

Ann’s Care Homes currently operate Sunnyside Retreat Care Home on the same site, a 19 bedded bespoke facility which opened in January 2023 and provides a forever home for residents living with mental health and physical disabilities.

Michael McQuade of Ann’s Care Homes said: “We welcome the approval of planning permission for a new £3.6m care home in Clogher. I’m confident that it will be a vital service to the local area providing residents with the excellent quality of care that is delivered with integrity and consistency that we at Ann’s pride ourselves on. The new facility will also create a significant economic boost and more than 50 new jobs in a range of roles including Registered Nurses, Care Assistants and Ancillary staff.”

Related topics:Care homesResidentsNorthern Ireland