Ann’s Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility in Co Tyrone.

The family run company, which currently operates 16 care homes across Northern Ireland, purchased the site of the Valley Care Home in December 2021 after the previous owners closed it in January of that year.

The new purpose-built bespoke facility is set to comprise 36 bedrooms all equipped with ensuites, numerous quiet sensory rooms, kitchen, dining, staff, nursing, and visitor facilities within a footprint of more than 21,000 sq ft in area.

Ann's Care Homes has announced that planning permission has been granted for a £3.6 million state of the art 36 bedroom care facility. Credit: Ann's Care Homes

Externally there will be landscaping to provide a welcoming and scenic environment. Residents will have access to their own vegetable plots and animal pens. There will also be ample parking facilities for visiting family members.

Ann’s Care Homes currently operate Sunnyside Retreat Care Home on the same site, a 19 bedded bespoke facility which opened in January 2023 and provides a forever home for residents living with mental health and physical disabilities.