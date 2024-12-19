Over 50 military veterans from across east Antrim gathered for a catch up and some craic at an annual Christmas dinner event in Carrickfergus.

The initiative, organised by local resident, Stephen Weir MBE, was held on December 14 in Christchurch, providing an opportunity for veterans to receive a Christmas dinner and share some company over the festive period.

A committee member of Carrickfergus RBL, Mr Weir is also chairman of Carrickfergus UDR Veterans’ Association and vice-chairman of Chill, a mental health group in Carrickfergus.

Speaking to the Carrick Times, Stephen explained: “It was brilliant to see over 50 veterans from east Antrim coming together to enjoy a Christmas dinner. There would be some people who will be alone on Christmas Day and this event helped to get them out and mixing and sharing in the celebrations.

Over 50 veterans gathered for a Christmas dinner in Christchurch Carrickfergus on December 14. (Pic: Contributed).

"We had veterans aged in their early 50s through to some in their 80s, so it was a good range of people enjoying the day together.

"Children from a number of local schools sang Christmas Carols at the event, under the stewardship of Heidi Carson-Hair. They were brilliant and everyone really enjoyed the performance. ‘We’ll meet again’ was also performed as a duet by two of the young people and it was lovely.

"The event also promoted the services of our mental health support group, Chill. We’re available any time if anyone needs to talk.

"Saturday’s dinner would not have been possible without the generous donations we received in the run-up to the dinner, with members of the local community helping to make sure that the event was well supported.

"I wish to thank the team from Delacy’s Cafe for doing the catering and for the church for letting us stage the event there.

"A special mention must go to Ray from ‘Granda’s Workshop’ in Ballyclare, who provided slate coasters with the UDR crest and Christmas Dinner 2024 on them to those in attendance.”

Mr Weir organises a monthly veteran’s breakfast in Delacy’s Cafe in the North Street area of Carrickfergus on the first Sunday of each month. He has extended an invitation to any veterans who would like to attend the first breakfast of 2025 on January 5.