Register
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Annual vintage tractor run aids vital Lough Neagh Rescue work

Lough Neagh Rescue has received a donation of £1,095.80 from this year's Bradley's Corner Vintage Tractor Run.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aidrian Cullinan, organiser of event and his daughter, recently presented a cheque for that amount at LNR's Ardboe station.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/environment/call-for-inter-departmenta...

An LNR spokesperson said: "This fantastic donation will aid LNR in saving lives on Lough Neagh and further afield. We would also like to note that Aidrian and those involved in this year's run also supported another fantastic local charity: FACTS - Families With Autism Coming Together For Support."