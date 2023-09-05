Annual vintage tractor run aids vital Lough Neagh Rescue work
Lough Neagh Rescue has received a donation of £1,095.80 from this year's Bradley's Corner Vintage Tractor Run.
Aidrian Cullinan, organiser of event and his daughter, recently presented a cheque for that amount at LNR's Ardboe station.
An LNR spokesperson said: "This fantastic donation will aid LNR in saving lives on Lough Neagh and further afield. We would also like to note that Aidrian and those involved in this year's run also supported another fantastic local charity: FACTS - Families With Autism Coming Together For Support."