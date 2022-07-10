Antiville bonfire death leaves Larne community in shock

It is believed the man in his 30s fell from the bonfire at Fairway while helping with its construction.

PSNI Inspector Adrian Bryan said: “We understand that the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred. Our thoughts are very much with his family at this time.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: “Our investigation has commenced and we are appealing for witnesses, especially those who were in the area last night around 10.15pm, to come forward and contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1866 09/07/22.

Flowers left at the scene of the Antiville bonfire in Larne.Picture: Pacemaker Press

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call after 9.30pm following reports that a person had fallen from a height in the Fairway area.

Minister of Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church, Rev Ben Preston spoke last night of the shock throughout the community.

“Just home from the Antiville bonfire in front of the church, the scene of a tragic death this evening. As a church, our deepest condolences are with the family and community of Antiville and Craigyhill. Our thanks go to the Ambulance Service, PSNI, and Fire & Rescue Service for their work tonight.

Flowers left at the scene were a man in his 30s died after an accident while helping to build the Antiville bonfire in Larne. Picture : Pacemaker Press

“Let us remember Psalm 23 “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

“Flowers can be left on our church fence, you’ll be welcome to join us for worship at 11am, and in the afternoon we’ll open a drop-in for the community to come and chat or pray, or just have a cup of tea. We’ll be here for you tomorrow.”

The organisers of the nearby Craigyhill bonfire shared their sympathies with the man’s family.

“It is with deepest sympathy the tragedy that happened tonite to a fellow bonfire builder in the Antiville estate in Larne.

The Antiville bonfire in Larne, where a man died on Saturday night. In the background is the neighbouring Craigyhill bonfire. Picture: Pacemaker Press

“It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory! Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family circle”.

The Boyne Square Bonfire Forum, also in Larne, said they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

A spokesperson said they would the Forum “would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family circle and community of Antiville. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time”.

Among the many others who shared their condolences were East Antrim Alliance MLAs Stewart Dickson and Danny Donnelly.

Police at the scene of the bonfire in the Antiville area of Larne at around 10pm on Saturday night.

“It is with deepest sympathy the tragedy that happened tonite to a fellow bonfire builder in the Antiville estate in Larne.

It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory!

Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family circle

Mr Dickson said: “Sad news from Larne as a young man died after falling from a 11th night bonfire being built in Antiville. My deepest sympathy goes to his family and friend and the whole community as it reflects on this tragic death.”

Mr Donnelly added: “Some very sad news in Larne this morning. My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends.”