Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors approved a £30,000 programme of events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a meeting of the borough council’s Community Development Committee, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, will be celebrated on May 8 to mark the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

The local commemoration will commence in Antrim and Newtownabbey on May 7 with the opening of a World War II exhibition in the Garden Heritage Room, at Antrim Castle Gardens. A Holocaust exhibition will open at Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey. This exhibition will include artefacts and testimonies.

That evening, a ‘Beating Retreat’ will feature the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment in Mossley Mill Civic Square. This will be a free event open to the community with veterans and members of local Royal British Legion branches invited as guests of honour.

On May 8, a ceremony to raise a specially commissioned VE Day 80 flag will take place at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill. Churches in the borough will be invited to ring their bells as part of a national initiative to honour the casualties of World War II.

There will be a beacon-lighting ceremony with bugler and piper at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens.

A VE Day themed Party in the Park event is being planned at Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday May 11 which will include an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest tea dance.

A report to the committee says that bunting and flags will “reflect the original VE Day celebrations”.

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the programme of events, seconded by Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson who said: “It is great to see this coming forward.”

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Eamonn McLaughlin commented: “I have no issue with it. It is an important day for a large section of our community.”

He asked if the council will be “incorporating wider cultural events” such as Pride and Mela. Ursula Fay, director of community development, said that the annual events programme is “constantly under review”.

Threemilewater DUP Alderman Stephen Ross said it is a reflection for both traditions in Northern Ireland and none, people from the Commonweath and America who died to defeat the Nazis.

“I am really disgusted, once again, when someone says sections of the community. It covers all of us,” stated Ald Ross. Committee chair Macedon DUP Cllr Matthew Brady commented: “I could not agree more.”

Commenting on the proposed bunting at the venue, Cllr McLaughlin said: “That will not appeal to my section of the community. It is not inclusive.”

