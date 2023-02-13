Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council agreed to a 4.9 per cent rise in the district rate at a special meeting on Monday evening.

This equates to an overall increase of 2.19% or just under £0.40 per week for an average household which, council noted, is well below the rate of inflation 10.7%.

In a statement, the local authority added: “This achievement continues to reinforce the council’s reputation and track record for the lowest rates increases with an average increase of less than 1.5% or £0.11 per week since the new council was formed in 2015.

“The council has ambitious plans that will see the borough attract over £1bn of public and private sector investment and will generate at least 2,500 new jobs locally over the next few years and bring significant regeneration benefits and commercial opportunities to local suppliers.

An artist's impression of the new crematorium facility due to open June 2023.

“The council will continue to deliver on the commitments previously made to support local residents, the community and voluntary sector and businesses and has revealed its own ambitious investment plans totalling £48M which will see the development of new and refurbished facilities for residents, visitors and local businesses across the borough.”

Significant Regeneration

This investment will include:

· a new crematorium facility due to open June 2023;

· significant regeneration of Glengormley and Antrim Town;

· upgrade and expansion of leisure facilities at Antrim Forum;

· redevelopment of Jordanstown Loughshore , Hazelbank, Antrim Courthouse, and Antrim Castle Garden cafes;

· investment in community facilities at Rathcoole Muckamore and Neillsbrook;

· development and improvements to parks, open spaces, car parks, walking trails, allotments and pitches, including Sixmilewater footbridge;

· Antrim Forum Stadium track;

· Carnmoney Cemetery columbarium;

· Village and shopfront improvements across the borough;

· Cranfield jetty improvements;

· Steeple House and Gardens;

· Three Mile Water Sports Pavilion.

The local government authority went to to say it has already demonstrated its commitment to staff by helping to improve pay and will also continue to review job roles and create development opportunities for its employees. “Through the recent negotiations with the joint trade unions, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is one of the few councils to have avoided industrial strike action and was able to continue to provide a seamless service to our residents and visitors.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, commented: “Given the current cost of living crisis and difficult times we are all experiencing, I am satisfied the council has worked hard to maintain and deliver a low rates increase of less than £0.40 pence per week for an average household.

