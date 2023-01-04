The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross has opened an online book of condolence for residents who wish to pay tribute to the former Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie, CVO OBE

Paying tribute to Mrs Christie, who died on January 1, the mayor said: “On behalf of the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey, I would like to express my deep sadness at the passing of the former Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE.

“It was a privilege for me to work alongside Mrs Christie during her time as Lord-Lieutenant; she was admired by everyone who met her, a true professional who made time for everyone across all communities. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Mrs Christie was a regular guest of the council, attending many civic events during her time as Lord-Lieutenant from 2008 until 2019.

Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE at a civic event.

In a statement council added: “Her warm and infectious personality lit up the room, forever gracious and kind, taking time to speak to everyone. Her dedication and commitment to helping others is amongst some of the many attributes she will always be fondly remembered for.”

To mark the end of her service and to create a legacy in her honour, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council established the Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE Legacy Bursary Scheme in 2019, which supports young people to ‘Believe, Achieve and Succeed’.

“The bursary scheme reflects the commitment Mrs Christie had for young people and her passion for music, volunteers, special education and gardening and will always be a lasting legacy.