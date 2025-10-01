Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has overturned a decision to impose financial penalties for breaches of terms and conditions of the local authority’s bonfire management programme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors backed a Sinn Fein proposal at the September meeting of the Community Development Committee that sanctions should be imposed on community groups which breached the terms.

Asbestos was found by a contractor in bonfire remains at the Neillsbrook site in Randalstown. As a result, “urgent removal” had to be arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI neighbourhood officers reported that Irish flags and others were burned at a number of bonfire sites in the borough which were described as “hate crimes”.

As part of the bonfire management programme, site inspections are carried out (stock image). Picture: Pacemaker

Flags were burned at four bonfire sites – Neillsbrook where two Irish flags were set alight; Doonbeg in the Rathcoole estate where three Irish flags were burned; Rathmullan Drive, Rathcoole where an EU flag was burned and Ballycraigy, in Antrim. where a flag representing four Irish provinces was burned. All sites were participating in the council’s bonfire management programme.

As part of the programme, groups are banned from erecting/displaying racist, sectarian or paramilitary paraphernalia such as flags, emblems, effigies on or in the vicinity of the bonfire site or in the vicinity of any activities associated with this programme.

It is expected tyres and toxic materials should not be collected or burned on bonfires and materials should be restricted to wood. If there is a breach of terms and conditions, a group will be given three days to address the issue. Failure to do so can result in a reduction in funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Monday evening’s meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at Mossley Mill , Macedon DUP Councillor Matthew Brady proposed the current programme remains in place, seconded by Threemilewater Ulster Unionist Cllr Stephen Cosgrove.

“We have already made it clear, we will not put officers at risk to intervene with bonfire builders,” said Cllr Brady.

Community Groups

He asked why community groups should be penalised if someone turns up and decides to act on their own, to punish them for actions beyond their control and “risk undoing years of progress”. He described 11 July as “one of the most important dates in the cultural calendar for our community”.

Richard Baker, the council’s chief executive, explained that Cllr Brady’s amendment to the recommendation of the Community Development Committee would be no sanctions to be applied in relation to the four sites where flag burning incidents occurred, no sanctions be applied in 2026 to the Neillsbrook bonfire site given the presence of asbestos and the current programme remains in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the programme, Antrim Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly commented: “I think it is important to review this.”

A vote resulted in 20 councillors in favour and 18 against resulting in the amendment becoming the motion.

Sinn Fein Cllr Annie O’Lone stated the burning of flags at Neillsbrook, Doonbeg, Ballycraigy and Rathmullan Drive are “hate crimes and should be treated as such” and a penalty should be employed as a “deterrent”.

She added she was “deeply concerned” to learn about the presence of asbestos, particularly from a health and safety perspective for the contractor, those who attended the event or visited the area the next day. She said that the presence of harmful material is a breach of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it is more than reasonable that a penalty be imposed given the health and safety and environmental implications.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE said: “We, as a group, totally support the bonfire issue in relation to that it is something the community feels very attached to and we support that.”

“It concerns me since we have a protocol, are we in fact tearing up that protocol by not adhering to the terms and conditions within it,” he added.

Twenty-three sites in Antrim and Newtownabbey took part in this year’s scheme which had a budget of £171,000 enabling family fun events to be held at a cost of up to £3,500 each. Groups do not receive funding directly from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chief executive said the consequences of failure to comply with the terms of the bonfire management programme is “entirely a matter for members”.

Glengormley Sinn Fein Cllr Eamonn McLaughlin stated the bonfire protocol is “no longer fit for purpose” and pointed out consequences must follow when breaches have occurred.

“The message has to be that hate crimes will not be tolerated and if they do, those responsible must face sanction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Party colleague Macedon Cllr Taylor McGrann said: “Particularly breaches time and time again by the same bonfires.” He went on to say that “great work goes on by many groups”.

“You can’t reasonably expect those community workers to challenge an individual or paramilitary group to take a flag down and put themselves at risk. The only way you can change this mindset from a minority of bigots who give loyalism a bad name is to sanction community funding,” he continued.

He proposed an amendment, seconded by Cllr O’Lone, for a penalty of 21 per cent where flag burning incidents occurred, 20 per cent be applied in 2026 to the Neillsbrook bonfire site given the presence of asbestos and a review of the current programme. This amendment fell following a vote in which 17 councillors were in favour and 21 against.

Commenting on the asbestos, Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson told the meeting that from speaking to the group in question, “nobody is more dismayed about the discovery than the bonfire builders themselves”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Neillsbrook group feels they are victims of an environmental crime but may face consequences. The bonfire builders stand ready to to engage with council to improve security.”

A final vote on the proposal for no sanctions with the current programme to remain in place resulted in 19 votes in favour with 18 against.

The council’s bonfire management programme seeks to work with communities to “bring about improvements in bonfire management, particularly in terms of inclusivity, safety and increased family atmosphere” and reduce environmental impacts including the illegal disposal of waste.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter