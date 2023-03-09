Four venues in Antrim and Newtownabbey have had licences renewed to host weddings and civil partnership ceremonies.

They are Sentry Hill and Corrs Corner Hotel, in Newtownabbey; Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick and Maldron Hotel, Airport Road, Antrim.

Permission was granted at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Policy and Governance Committee on Tuesday evening.

Sentry Hill, a Victorian visitor attraction at Ballycraigy Road, is a 19th century farmhouse in the parish of Carnmoney. The application relates to a converted stable and yard.

Sentry Hill. Pic: Google

Councillors were told previously that Sentry Hill, a council venue, was “booked regularly” for wedding ceremonies, both indoors and outdoors.

Under the terms of the Marriage (NI) Order 2003 and the Civil Partnership Act (2004), the council has the responsibility to approve appropriate applications for Place Approvals for Civil Marriages and Civil Partnerships. Approvals last for three years.

The premises have been formally inspected with no objections raised.

