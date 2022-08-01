Green Flag awards for Newtownabbey beauty spots

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the environmental charity that runs the coveted awards locally, revealed that 18 council sites and six community spaces throughout Antrim and Newtownabbey scooped the prestigious accolade, making the borough the most awarded local authority outside of Belfast this year.

The local sites receiving recogntion are Ballynure Old Graveyard, Kilbride Cemetery, Lilian Bland Park, Mallusk Cemetery, Newtownabbey Way, Rashee Cemetery, Sentry Hill Historic House and Visitor Centre (Heritage), Sixmile Water Park, Valley Park (V36 and Glas-na-braden Glen), Threemile Water Park, Ballyeaston Church Ruin, Rathfern Activity Centre, Sentry Hill Community Garden, Monkstown Village Community Garden and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park and Gideons Green.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “I am delighted that so many of our wonderful parks and green spaces have received this highly sought after certification.

V36 Newtownabbey. (Pic by Google).

“These sites play a pivotal role in helping to support local communities by providing recreational space and safe zones to escape and unwind, so they are vital for our health and wellbeing.