Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is advertising for a new chief executive following the announcement that Jacqui Dixon MBE is retiring at the end of October.

The new chief executive of the local government authority can expect a salary of between £109,179 and £123,678.

The council says that the recruitment process for a new chief executive, who also takes on the roles of chief financial officer and principal adviser, will be “comprehensive, transparent and fair and will include a thorough assessment of candidates’ qualifications, experience, and alignment with the council’s corporate strategic objectives”.

A panel, comprised of elected members will be independently administered by the Local Government Staff Commission.

Jacqui Dixon, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Credit: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Mrs Dixon started her career with Newtownabbey Borough Council in 1999 as economic development manager. In 2005, she joined Craigavon Borough Council as director of development services before returning to Newtownabbey in 2007 to take up the post of director of development services.

She was appointed chief executive of Newtownabbey Borough Council in 2012 and chief executive of the merged Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in March 2014.

Jacqui Dixon was honoured in His Majesty’s New Year 2023 Honours list for services to local government during the past 23 years and to the community in Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to Jacqui for her outstanding service and transformative leadership. Jacqui’s vision, passion and commitment has had a profound impact on our community and we are confident that her legacy will endure.

“As we embark on this search for a new chief executive, we seek an individual who can build upon the foundation and lead us into an even brighter and more prosperous future.”

In a statement, the council said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council looks forward to appointing a new chief executive who will continue to promote the council’s performance, locally, regionally and nationally, while facilitating progress, and shaping the future of the region.”

The statement added: “The council remains committed to serving the community and ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership.”