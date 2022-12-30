Mrs Dixon received the MBE for services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland.
Commenting on her award, she said: “I am very humbled and honoured to receive this recognition by His Majesty the King.
"I am extremely fortunate to work for an ambitious and forward thinking council and I want to pay tribute to all our Elected Members over the years for their support and assistance.
"I am conscious that the achievements which have made such a difference to the residents and businesses in Antrim and Newtownabbey are very much a team effort and this award reflects the hard work and commitment of all our council staff.”