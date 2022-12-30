The Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Mrs Jacqui Dixon, has been recognised on the New Year 2023 Honours List.

Mrs Dixon received the MBE for services to Local Government and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on her award, she said: “I am very humbled and honoured to receive this recognition by His Majesty the King.

Advertisement

"I am extremely fortunate to work for an ambitious and forward thinking council and I want to pay tribute to all our Elected Members over the years for their support and assistance.

Jacqui Dixon MBE.

Advertisement