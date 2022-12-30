The “long awaited” second phase of the Ballyclare Relief Road is to open to traffic next month.

The carriageway will stretch from the Doagh Road to the Rashee Road, following on from the first phase of the Relief Road (Jubilee Road) which runs from the Templepatrick Road to the Doagh Road.

The Jubilee Road, the first phase of the long-awaited Western Relief Road – constructed by Lotus Developments, was officially opened in December 2021 and accesses three new developments, Ollar Valley, Rushfield and Hansons Hall.

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times about the second phase of the scheme, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The northern section of the Ballyclare Relief Road has been constructed in compliance with a Planning Approval and Private Streets Determination.

The Jubilee Road was opened in December 2021. (Love Ballyclare).

"The developer (Neptune) has been engaging with the Department throughout the entire build process. They have advised that they hope to open the road by mid-January.

"When the road and its associated footways/cycleways become fully operational and complete a one-year maintenance period the relief road will be eligible for adoption by the Department.”

Welcoming the completion of the works, South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan said: “I am delighted to say that the long awaited phase two of the Ballyclare Relief Road (between Doagh Road and Rashee Road) will open in January 2023.