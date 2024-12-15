Antrim and Newtownabbey residents warned of price rises for leisure, bereavement and waste services

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has warned of “challenging fiscal conditions” as it considers its financial position ahead of rate-setting early next year

A raft of price increases for leisure, bereavement and waste services was approved at this month’s meeting of the council’s Operations Committee which will be brought to Monday evening’s council meeting to be ratified.

Charges are expected to be introduced at four car parks in Antrim and Newtownabbey, in April, bringing in additional revenue of £650,000 to the local authority. In addition, the hourly rate at three others is likely to be increased from 20 pence to 40 pence.

Ownership of 11 car parks was transferred to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in 2015. Currently, the council charges 20 pence per hour at three car parks. These are Railway Street, Antrim; Market Square, Ballyclare and Whiteabbey Village.

According to a report presented to councillors, these car parks generated approximately £70,000, which includes payments and penalty charges during the 2023/24 financial year.

Councillors have also agreed to increase burial and cremation charges for the next financial year. A report presented to the committee said the council’s resident cremation rate is the second lowest in the UK.

A new levy of £200 for burials in the borough at weekends and bank holidays is expected to be introduced in April.

Almost 1,000 cremations have taken place during the first 12 months at the £6m council-owned crematorium which opened at Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, in June 2023. The cost of cremations will increase from £550 to £650 for residents and from £950 to £1,000 for non-residents.

A pricing review also noted “significant increases in costs, particularly for staff and utilities”. It is estimated that income generated from the price rises would be £205,000.

Members also agreed to reduce the number of caddy liners supplied to households in the borough in a bid to cut costs of £185k annually.

Currently, the borough council provides food waste caddy liners free of charge, on demand, as an incentive for recycling domestic food waste.

Officers recommended that provision of two rolls yearly would result in a saving of £70,000. Following a vote, it was agreed that four rolls of bags would be distributed annually.

A charge for the council’s bulky waste collection service was also approved. The local authority received 16,000 bookings during 2023/24 at a cost of £335k. Currently, bulky collections are free of charge without restrictions.

Councillors agreed the introduction of a restriction for residents with one collection in a 12-month period for a maximum of three items with a £10 charge for any bulky collection thereafter in the same period.

Commenting at the meeting, Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE said: “We are going to be facing one of the biggest rate increases I would have experienced in all my years in this council.

“Figures have been reduced this evening with the decisions that have been made.”

He went on to say he believed that “decisions should be taken to benefit all ratepayers, not just those who drive cars”.

After the meeting, he said that the council is “having to make difficult decisions so we are not passing on a big rate”.

At the December meeting of the Community Planning Committee, councillors approved a rise in the cost of admission to next year’s Enchanted Winter Garden event at Antrim Castle Gardens for non-residents.

The council’s chief executive Richard Baker refused to be drawn on rates bills which the borough’s households and businesses could expect in the next financial year when questioned by the Local Democracy Reporting Service in October.

“We are generally fiscally responsible. I do think we are being very financially prudent as an organisation. At the six-month point, we are within budget,” Mr Baker said.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “All public sector organisations, including local government, face challenging fiscal conditions, which necessitate balancing income and expenditure proposals.

“Elected members are currently considering such proposals to allow a rate to be set before February 15, 2025.”