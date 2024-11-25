Across Antrim and Newtownabbey borough, there are a small number of statues and sculptures commemorating the legacy of local heroes and famous figures.

In Ballyrobert, the first international road race in Britain after the Second World War, which took place around the village in August 1946, has been celebrated through a commemorative racing car sculpture.

The sculpture, which was unveiled in the village centre in May 2014 as a lasting legacy to the English Racing Automobiles racing car which won the race, was designed by Skelton Rainey and manufactured by Knight Design Engineering.

In September 2024, a bronze statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled in Antrim Castle Gardens.

Commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, the statue, created by local artist Anto Brennan, stands adjacent to the statue of her beloved husband, Prince Philip. To complete the scene, the royal couple is joined by two of the more than 30 dogs that Her Majesty owned during her lifetime.

Also in Antrim, a sculpture of Finn McCool, the popular mythological giant, stands on the shores of Lough Neagh. The ‘Protector of The Lough’ artwork, which was specially commissioned by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, was unveiled in Antrim town in May 2022.

The eight-metre high sculpture is instantly recognisable from far across the water, celebrating the Lough, the land, the region’s folklore and rich heritage.

But from amazing actors, sports people and artists, to brilliant local people raising money for charitable causes, there are more well-known figures whose achievements deserve to be immortalised.

Which Antrim and Newtownabbey figure do you believe should be honoured with a statue? Message us on Facebook, or email [email protected]