Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate will operate from Dairyland Road to the Seskin Road junction to facilitate NI Water works. The lane closure, which will operate continuously, will start at 7am on November 4. It’s due to be in place until 5pm on November 29. Delays of up to five minutes expected.

Seskin Road, Straid: A lane closure is to operate continuously between 7am on November 25 and 5pm on December 20 from Seskin Road - Main Street to 500m south on Irish Hill Road. Traffic control is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

M2 Motorway Northbound: The hard shoulder is to be closed daily from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 5 Templepatrick between 7am on November 25 to 6pm on November 30. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure, required for a Christmas lights switch on event, is to operate from Hazelbank Road Roundabout to Station Road Roundabout between 2pm and 10pm on November 26. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate daily from the entrance of 175 Hillhead Road to entrance of 183 Hillhead Road from 9.30am on November 25 to 4.30pm on November 26. Traffic control is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Antrim Road, Mallusk: A lane closure is to operate from outside Henderson Technology to 100m east of Henderson Technology between 8am and 6pm on November 27. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Glenbroome Park, Newtownabbey: A road closure is to operate continuously from Rosstulla Park to Dunsona Park from 8am on November 29 to 4.30pm on December 6. The closure is required for NIE works and an alternative route is via Rosstulla Park, Jordanstown Road, Circular Road, Glenbroome Park. Delays of between five and 15 minutes are estimated.﻿