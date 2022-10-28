Finance Director Owen Harkin confirmed at a board meeting on Thursday (October 27) that diggers are currently on site.

He said that the contractor is “aware of our urgency” and the Trust will “continue to monitor progress”.

He also reported that recruitment of staff for the new wards has started.

A new extension is being built at Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

The business case for the new £23m extension was approved at a meeting of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust board in August.

Members heard at that meeting how the development would bring “some much-needed” bed capacity to the hospital and the increase was described as “really welcome”.

During the discussion at the August meeting, Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh said: “Everybody is very well aware of the capacity concern we have at the Antrim Hospital site.”

Last October, the intensive care unit at Antrim Area Hospital relocated to a new ward after moving nine times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relocation to the former C6 ward at a cost of £2.38m follows refurbishment involving mechanical, ventilation and electrical requirements in a bid to meet “needs of any surge in the future”, Trust board members were told at the time.