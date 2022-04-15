Antrim Art Club exhibition celebrating 70 colourful years

Recently opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb and running until April 24, it is a comprehenive show of paintings by some of best of artists in County Antrim.

Antrim Art Club was formed in the early 50s. Mr Maurice Collis, an accountant, was the first President and the Committee members were Dr E Coyle, local businessman Mr W Knox and Mr B Reid, principal/teacher.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first meeting was held in the Old Methodist Hall in Fountain Street and continued there for many years.

AAC members at the Preview of the 70th Anniversary Exhibition in the Oriel Gallery.

Renowned artist Maurice C Wilks (1910-1984) was the first tutor at the first painting workshop on October 19, 1951. And many other well known people in the world of art followed in that role including Fred Allen who was an art teacher at Stranmillis College and an art critic on the News Letter, Belfast; and Irish landscape artist Kenneth Webb, Head of Painting at the Ulster College of Art, Belfast (1953-60).

The Art Club was a painting group during 1951 -1965 and held their first exhibition in 1954 in Eric Kyles Gallery in Antrim and in the late 1950s members began meeting in The Studio in the Castle Grounds.

Over the years, the Club were invited to exhibit their work including at the 55th anniversary of Antrim Enterprise Centre and at Colemans Garden Centre. They have also exhibited at venues including Antrim Library, Theatre at the Mill and The Waterfront Hall.

Members tried hard to keep the Club alive during Lockdown which included their first Online Exhibition which was very well supported.

President Rosemary received flowers for her voluntary work from the ACC members

In June, July and August members painted in the garden and kept up the memories over the past 70 years of the club on their Facebook page and website www.antrimartclub.co.uk

Other highlights over the months that followed include - a pop up exhibition at The Junction in November, another online exhibition in December and also in January of this year which was followed up with the launch this month of the Club’s 70th Anniversary Exhibition at the Oriel Gallery.

AAC artist Rosemary Murphy looks at her painting with the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council Mayor Cllr Billy Webb,and ACC President Rosemary Holland