Muckamore WI branch out to save the world

The ‘Plant a tree’ project was launched in August 2021 and, to date, over 8000 trees have been distributed to all Institutes in N.I.

Together with the Woodland Trust, the Federation has taken on an important challenge to build a better, greener environment for now and the future. Muckamore WI ladies are embracing this scheme in their ‘5 Steps to Wellbeing’ initiative and this has seen over 60 ladies planting a tree on their premises as part of the fight against climate change after they received saplings, including as Crab Apple, Hazel, Rowan, Silverbirch and Wild Cherry.

As part of the project - kindly commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding progromme 21-22 -

Muckamore WI President with Elizabeth Gray (left) with some of the members who attended the Federation AGM in Belfast - M Clyde, M Hamilton and I Maughan.

Muckmoare ladies are looking at their lifestyle to see how they can reduce their carbon emissions and are taking a responsible approach in the community in the fight to stop climate change.

Muckamore WI Ladies are now looking forward to taking part in the Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) “Walk the World in 2022” on April 23 which will see them walk around the beautiful Castle grounds in Antrim in aid of a project for rural women and their families worldwide.

Having recently attended the Annual General Meeting for the Association in Belfast, members of Muckamore Women’s Institute are next set to celebrate their 70th year with an anniversary dinner later this month.

Maureen Mitchell with her sapling.