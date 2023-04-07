Register
Aodhán Gillen: police issue RTC information appeal after death of footballer

Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in Mallusk last month which resulted in the death of talented Irish League player, Aodhán Gillen.

By Russell Keers
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST

The Newtownabbey resident (22) passed away in hospital yesterday (Thursday) after sustaining serious injuries following the collision in the Scullions Road area on March 14.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday, March 14 that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

“The man has been named as Aodhán Gillen (22) from Newtownabbey.

Aodhán Gillen.Aodhán Gillen.
Aodhán Gillen.

Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 248 of 14/03/23.”

