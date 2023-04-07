Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in Mallusk last month which resulted in the death of talented Irish League player, Aodhán Gillen.

The Newtownabbey resident (22) passed away in hospital yesterday (Thursday) after sustaining serious injuries following the collision in the Scullions Road area on March 14.

Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday, March 14 that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

“The man has been named as Aodhán Gillen (22) from Newtownabbey.

Aodhán Gillen.

“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away.

