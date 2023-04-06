Tributes have been paid by football clubs, players and supporters from across the province after the death of Irish League player Aodhán Gillen.

Aodhán Gillen. (Pic Carrick Rangers).

The Newtownabbey resident (22) passed away this morning (Thursday) after sustaining serious injuries following a road traffic collision in the Mallusk area last month.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the Gillen family said: “Aodhán was knocked down on his way to work last month in the Mayfield area. We would ask that people pray for us and for Aodhán himself at this devastating time.

“His funeral will take place in St Bernard’s Church (Glengormley) on Monday, April 10 at noon.

"We are thankful for everyone who has been supporting us over recent weeks and since news of Aodhán’s passing.”

The talented forward signed for Danske Bank Irish Premiership side Carrick Rangers last summer with the Taylor’s Avenue club paying respects to Aodhán.

A spokesperson for the east Antrim club stated: “Carrick Rangers is deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of Aodhán Gillen. Aodhán joined the ‘Gers last summer from Newington and his exciting potential and hard-working attitude saw him impress in pre-season, which earned the winger his first start on the opening day of the season against Newry City.

“His positive personality and love for football made him a popular figure both around the club as well as in the changing room amongst players and staff alike.

“He grabbed his first goal for the club in a League Cup victory against Banbridge Town in September before moving to Dundela in January until the end of the season to continue his development.

“The thoughts, prayers and sympathies of everyone at Carrick Rangers are with all of Aodhán’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

A spokesperson for Dundela said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that Dundela Football Club informs our supporters of the death of Aodhán Gillen. Aodhán sadly passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast on Thursday, April 6.

“Aodhán came to Dundela in January, and straight away his caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

“Aodhán as many will know was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person. In the short time Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers.

“Aodhán was a throw back to the golden days of out and out wingers, confident on the ball, pace, and belief in his own ability, saw him dominate full backs in his early games, but what made Aodhán stand out most, was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature. This is what made Aodhán so popular and liked by so many.”

The spokesperson for the Wilgar Park outfit added: “We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhán’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time.

“We also offer our sincere condolences to all at Carrick Rangers and Newington FC, both clubs in which Aodhán has many close friends and was equally held in the high esteem he was at Dundela FC.

“Our players and staff have been devastated on hearing this news. Having sadly experienced the loss of a player in the past, we as a club will provide all the necessary support mechanisms for players and staff going forward. Rest in peace Aodhán.”

Mr Gillen also spent time on the books of Newington, scoring the winning goal in the festive showpiece Steel and Sons Cup final against Linfield Swifts in 2021.

Paying tribute on social media, a spokesperson for the north Belfast side said: “Everyone at Newington Football Club is devastated to learn of the sad passing of former player Aodhàn Gillen. Aodhàn was not only a great player but more importantly a great person who was loved by all at Newington.

"Aodhàn was a massive part of our club's recent successes. He was a Premier Intermediate League winner and scored the winning goal in the Steel and Sons cup final in 2021. It was no surprise when Premiership club Carrick Rangers spotted his boundless talent and signed him.

"Aodhàn's name will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of everyone at Newington Football Club. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aodhàn’s parents Michael and Margaret, brothers and sister Eoin, Cain and Corin.”

Members of the community in the Mayfield area of Mallusk have also expressed their sadness.

A spokesperson for the Mayfield Village Hall said: “The committee, volunteers, Womens’ group and all our young people send our heartfelt sympathy to the Gillen family. Aodhan passed away this morning and will always be remembered as an unassuming gentleman with a kind heart, a beautiful boy from a beautiful family.

“We would like you to send prayers, healing and love to the family, his close-knit group of friends and the wider community.

“A book of condolence will be available to sign early next week and we will have more details later.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to support the Gillen family. Over £5,300 has been raised at the time of publication.