Traffic issues due to road works in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

An apology has been issued by the Department for Infrastructure after road works caused significant traffic issues in Lurgan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £418k resurfacing scheme on the Banbridge Road started on Tuesday with the road closed to facilitate the road works.

However it is understood an issue arose on Tuesday when a contractor’s mixing plant temporarily broke down and delayed the full reopening of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-

-

The situation was compounded with work being carried out by Firmus on the Avenue Road.

This all led to tail backs right into High Street and confusion over pick up points for buses and other services.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart the situation ‘caused chaos and was very dangerous for road users’.

"I have been and will continue to liaise with DFI regarding these works. It is great to have the road finally resurfaced but there needs to be a working together to ensure inconvenience is kept to a minimum and that safety of road users, home owners, businesses, and the contractors is of paramount importance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department is aware of traffic delays in the Banbridge Road area of Lurgan while resurfacing improvement works are being carried out. The £418,000 scheme will deliver significant benefits to the local area by improving a 1.1 kilometre stretch of the carriageway.

“Regrettably, on 8 January 2025 during the planned closure of the Banbridge Road to facilitate the resurfacing works, the contractor’s mixing plant temporarily broke down which delayed the full reopening of the road at the scheduled time of 4.30pm and resulted in some traffic congestion in the area. The Department has engaged with the contractor to minimise a reoccurrence.

“The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

“To facilitate the ongoing improvement resurfacing works, the road will be closed, with a signed diversion in place, Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4.30pm, until Friday 31 January 2025.”

Last week Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced the £418,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Lurgan area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses, and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a weekday road closure operational daily from 09:30 to 16:30 from Tuesday 7 January 2025 to Friday 31 January 2025.

During these times, a signed diversion will be via the A26 Waringstown Road, A26 Main Street, A26 Banbridge Road, A26 Tullyrain Road, A50 Banbridge Road, A26 Lurgan Road, A52 Banbridge Road, A50 Dunbarton Street, A50 Lurgan Road, B3 Plantation Road, B3 Gilford Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. Access will be available to residents and emergency vehicles only. Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 31 January 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.