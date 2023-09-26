Appeal for family of tragic schoolboy Ronan Wilson nears £20,000
The Justgiving crowdfunding page, says: ‘Weʼre raising £5,000 to Help Ronan Wilson’s family pay for funeral costs and living expenses over the upcoming weeks after his tragic death in Bundoran’.
The appeal states – ‘Dear Friends and Community,
‘It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the tragic accident that took the life of a 9-year-old boy Ronan Wilson in our community.
‘Ronan who came from a very well known respected family in the village of Kildress was a bright, loving soul whose life was cut short in a heartbreaking hit & run accident.
‘As we come together to support his grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time, we kindly ask for your help. We have set up a donation fund to alleviate the financial burden on Wilson family as they navigate this loss and the associated expenses.
‘Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
‘Let's come together as a community to honour Ronan’s amazing memory and help his family in their time of need. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.
‘Thank you for being part of our compassionate community.
With heartfelt condolences,
Shauna Loughran & family.’
The news comes as a man is due to appear in court after being charged by Gardai investigating a crash in which the nine-year-old boy.
Ronan Wilson, from Kildress, outside Cookstown, had been visiting the Donegal town of Bundoran when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening.