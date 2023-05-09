Appeal for generosity as Portadown branch of Christian Aid seeks to raise funds

For more than 50 years the Portadown branch of the Christian Aid organisation has been raising funds for needy causes throughout the world.

As Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the group is again appealing to the town's generosity. Collectors will be at various advantage points, such as shopping centres and garages, and envelopes will be available at local churches.

The monthly Christian Aid lunch will also be held during the week, on Wednesday the 17th, and the venue is again the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church hall, noon to.1.30 with a minimum charge of £3 for the soup, bread and cheese lunch.

The money being raised this year is for Malawi where 74 per cent of the population live below the income poverty line of one dollar 50 cents per day.

The local Christian Aid group have raised over £50,000 over the years.

