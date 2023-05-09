Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
11 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Appeal for generosity as Portadown branch of Christian Aid seeks to raise funds

For more than 50 years the Portadown branch of the Christian Aid organisation has been raising funds for needy causes throughout the world.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th May 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:46 BST

As Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the group is again appealing to the town's generosity. Collectors will be at various advantage points, such as shopping centres and garages, and envelopes will be available at local churches.

-

Read More
Lurgan schoolboy Caoimhín Mallon: “My wee man, took to soon, sleep tight our ang...
Most Popular
As Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group is again appealing to the town's generosity.As Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group is again appealing to the town's generosity.
As Christian Aid Week approaches - May 14 -20 - the Portadown group is again appealing to the town's generosity.

-

The monthly Christian Aid lunch will also be held during the week, on Wednesday the 17th, and the venue is again the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church hall, noon to.1.30 with a minimum charge of £3 for the soup, bread and cheese lunch.

The money being raised this year is for Malawi where 74 per cent of the population live below the income poverty line of one dollar 50 cents per day.

The local Christian Aid group have raised over £50,000 over the years.

Organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling said: "We are very grateful for all the support we get from the local people and we are again counting on their support."

Related topics:Christian AidPortadownMalawi