The Belfast Hills Partnership’s Trainee Ranger Scheme will return for the sixth time this autumn.

The free programme offers young people aged 18-25 an opportunity to gain practical experience in the environmental sector.

Trainee Rangers have the opportunity to take part in a range of practical conservation tasks across the Belfast Hills. Tasks include tree planting, habitat management and wildlife surveys. Participants will also receive nationally recognised awards and gain a Lantra accreditation in the use of strimmers and brushcutters.

Additionally, the scheme aims to improve the health and wellbeing of those taking part by getting them out into nature and forging friendships with other participants.

Commenting on the initiative, Belfast Hills Partnership Manager Jim Bradley said: “Our goal with the Trainee Ranger Scheme is to help tackle issues young people are facing in a positive way.

"It is long established that getting close to nature and the outdoors improves health and wellbeing. This is one of the overarching aims of the scheme; to get young people outdoors, connecting with the natural environment and each other. Previous groups have made lifelong friends as a result of the scheme.

"No prior experience is necessary. Training is provided, so all abilities and backgrounds are welcome. We welcome hardworking and enthusiastic individuals aged 18–25 who may be unemployed, or looking to gain work experience and increase their employability skills. The scheme is also for people who want to work outdoors and do their bit to care for nature.”

Silvia Galli, the Youth Development Officer at the Belfast Hills Partnership, added: “I am delighted to see the return of our Trainee Ranger Scheme for 2023. I am looking forward to seeing how participants develop and grow over the 15 weeks of activities and training.

"It is very rewarding to see past participants secure employment and pursue further education in a range of environmental roles as a result of joining the scheme.”

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, September 5. The scheme starts on Tuesday, October 3. It takes place every Tuesday from 10am to 3pm for 15 weeks. There will be a break at Halloween and Christmas.

To apply, download an application form from the Belfast Hills Partnership website