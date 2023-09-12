Applications open for local people to join ABC Policing and Community Safety Partnership
The role would suit those who want to help make their communities safer, have ideas that could benefit theiir area and are interested in local policing.
PCSPs ensure that local communities have a voice on the policing and community safety issues in their area. Each PCSP is made up of local councillors and independent members who work alongside a range of statutory agencies and local groups to really make a difference and bring about change in their local areas.
Gilbert Lee has been an independent member of ABC PCSP for four years now and says he “feels empowered” to be part of a group of people who can make a real impact on community safety within the area.
"I know that any concerns I have or concerns that are brought to my attention will be discussed and taken seriously through the PCSP,” Gilbert said. “I feel reassured that I can be the voice of my community and ensure that any issues I have will be heard and addressed. The PCSP staff and members are really committed to making things better for the whole borough.”
Anyone who feels they could take a seat on this partnership, have a good understanding of local community safety and policing issues and are closely connected to the area, is urged to apply to become a PCSP independent member.
For more details go to www.pcsps.org/recruitment or email [email protected]