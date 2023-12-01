Apprentice Boys' annual Lundy's Day celebration: traffic and parade details and which bands are taking part
Held each year on the first Saturday in December, the Shutting of the Gates / Lundy’s Day parade in Derry / Londonderry commemorates the actions of the 13 apprentices who shut the city’s gates in 1688 and set in place the events which led to the Great Siege. The day concludes with the traditional burning of an effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy, known as Lundy the traitor.
Which bands are taking part in Saturday’s parade?
According to the Parades Commission, 25 bands are expected, including:
- East Bank Protestant Boys
- Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
- Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Pride Of The Orange And Blue Flute Band
- Dungiven Crown Defenders
- Limavady Auld Orange Flute Band
- South Belfast Young Conquerors
- William King Memorial Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists
- Baron Accordion
- Whiterock Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Auld Boys Flute Band
- The Millar Memorial Flute Band
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band
- Glendermott Valley Flute Band
- Somme Memorial Flute Band
- Churchill Flute Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons
- Sons of Kai Flute Band
- Eden Defenders Flute Band
- Magheravealy Flute Band
- Blaugh Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band
- The Hamilton Flute Band
- Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
Police have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of the celebrations.
They have said that the city centre will be open but advised drivers to take extra care and to expect delays through the cityside and Waterside areas between 11.30am and 5.30pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As always, police work in partnership with parade organisers and marshals to ensure minimum disruption to those going about their daily routine. Officers will be on patrol during the day and encourage everyone attending to have a safe day while respecting local residents and businesses.
“Visiting branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.
The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.”
The other timings are as follows:
12:45pm: The local William King Memorial Band will assemble in Kennedy Street and make its way to the Memorial Hall.
1.15pm: Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.
3.15pm: The parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street. The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 45-60 minutes, when the parade is in Bishop Street, however traffic will be allowed to flow elsewhere in the city centre.
4.30pm: The parade will move off again, the visiting branch clubs will return to Waterside via Bishop Street, London Street, Hawkin Street, Carlisle Road, Carlisle Square, Craigavon Bridge, and Duke Street to dispersal at Waterside Link at 4.45 pm approximately.