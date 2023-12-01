Thousands of members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry from across Northern Ireland will take part in the annual Shutting of the Gates commemoration on Saturday.

Held each year on the first Saturday in December, the Shutting of the Gates / Lundy’s Day parade in Derry / Londonderry commemorates the actions of the 13 apprentices who shut the city’s gates in 1688 and set in place the events which led to the Great Siege. The day concludes with the traditional burning of an effigy of Colonel Robert Lundy, known as Lundy the traitor.

Which bands are taking part in Saturday’s parade?

According to the Parades Commission, 25 bands are expected, including:

The effigy is set alight at a previous Lundy’s Day parade.

East Bank Protestant Boys

Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Pride Of The Orange And Blue Flute Band

Dungiven Crown Defenders

Limavady Auld Orange Flute Band

South Belfast Young Conquerors

William King Memorial Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists

Baron Accordion

Whiterock Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists Auld Boys Flute Band

The Millar Memorial Flute Band

Pride of the Bann Flute Band

Glendermott Valley Flute Band

Somme Memorial Flute Band

Churchill Flute Band

Cormeen Rising Sons

Sons of Kai Flute Band

Eden Defenders Flute Band

Magheravealy Flute Band

Blaugh Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Pride of William Auld Boys Flute Band

The Hamilton Flute Band

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band

Police have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of the celebrations.

They have said that the city centre will be open but advised drivers to take extra care and to expect delays through the cityside and Waterside areas between 11.30am and 5.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As always, police work in partnership with parade organisers and marshals to ensure minimum disruption to those going about their daily routine. Officers will be on patrol during the day and encourage everyone attending to have a safe day while respecting local residents and businesses.

“Visiting branch clubs taking part in the parade will assemble at the Railway Station in the Waterside at about 11am and leave at 11.30am.

The route will take the clubs and bands from Duke Street across the top deck of Craigavon Bridge and then onto Carlisle Road, Hawkin Street, London Street, Bishop Street and Palace Lane to the Memorial Hall.”

The other timings are as follows:

12:45pm: The local William King Memorial Band will assemble in Kennedy Street and make its way to the Memorial Hall.

1.15pm: Bands will leave Society Street, Bishop Street, The Diamond, Ferryquay Street, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Road, Kennedy Street, Hawkin Street, London Street into the cathedral. This is estimated to take approximately 40 minutes.

3.15pm: The parade reforms in Bishop Street, Society Street, and moves off via London Street Hawkin Street, Kennedy Street, Kennedy Place, Wapping Lane, Carlisle Square, Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street, The Diamond, Bishop Street, Society Street, Palace Street to Bishop Street. The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 45-60 minutes, when the parade is in Bishop Street, however traffic will be allowed to flow elsewhere in the city centre.

