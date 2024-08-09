Apprentice Boys’ annual Relief of Derry parade to attract upwards of 10,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of Apprentice Boys and band members from all over Northern Ireland and further afield will be in Londonderry on Saturday for the annual ‘Derry Day’ events, including the largest parade in the loyal order calendar.

Around 10,000 participants are expected to descend on the city for this year’s commemorative events marking the 1689 Relief Of Derry.

According to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission by the ABOD Associated Club General Committee, as many as 143 bands could be taking part.

Thousands of supporters are also expected to line the parade route.

A cheery wave for a friend in the crowd during the 2023 Relief of Derry parade. Picture: Press Eye

‘Derry Day’ marks the ending of the longest siege in British military history. The city’s celebrations have been an annual event since 1690 and are kept alive in much the same format to this day, with main elements changing little in hundreds of years.

The crimson flag flies and the bells ring from St Columb’s Cathedral, and although the original cannon on the walls are no longer in working order, a cannon is still fired on the walls. Just like in 1690 a parade around the city celebrates the end of the siege. One of the most important part of the day’s celebrations is a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral, which played such an important role in the lives of the besieged.

Although parade routes have changed over the years, the day follows a similar pattern each year with traditional celebrations are now held annually on the second Saturday in August. The celebrations begin at midnight with the firing of a cannon on the city walls.

The parade around the city begins at 9.30am with the eight Parent Clubs parading around the walls before walking to the cathedral. As the parade passes the War Memorial in the Diamond, a wreath is laid in remembrance of fallen brethren and all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of civil and religious freedom. At 10.30am the Service of Thanksgiving begins in St Columb’s Cathedral.

The General Committee of the Apprentice Boys of Derry leading the parade across the Craigavon Bridge in 2023. Photo: Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

The main parade around the city begins at 12.30pm at Craigavon Bridge, led by the General Committee of the Apprentice Boys, followed by the Parent Clubs with each of their Branch Clubs from across the UK.

The parade passes through the city centre before returning to across the bridge and up to Irish Street and back down to finish at Bond Street.

The day’s events end with the eight parent clubs returning to within the city walls, finishing at the Memorial Hall.

Police have advised the public of the likelihood of some traffic disruption from around 9am on Saturday, August 10, when the parade will be taking place.

Diversions will be in place from approximately 11am on Saturday.

"The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed from this time as it is part of the main parade route,” PSNI spokesperson said.

"Drivers travelling from the Limavady direction, towards Strabane, will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings.

"Traffic bound for the Cityside should use the Foyle Bridge. Motorists travelling from Strabane, towards Limavady, will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin. Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via Letterkenny Road.

"Road closures will remain in place until the main parade and associated feeder parades are complete.”

Members of the Apprentice Boys will be holding their own local parades on Saturday morning before heading off to the north west for the main event and on their return.