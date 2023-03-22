Register
Approval for 18 new supported living apartments in Ballyclare

An application for 18 new apartments in Ballyclare town centre was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:53 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:54 GMT

The proposal for one-bedroom supported living accommodation will be developed by Praxis Care to the rear of Main Street/Park Street with parking, landscaping and improved road access.

Praxis Care supports adults and children through 83 schemes at 18 locations across Northern Ireland. The charity supports individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia.

A planning officer told the meeting of the local government authority there have been no objections to the proposal saying its design and appearance are considered to be “acceptable”, it does not “harm the character” of the area and has no “detrimental impact on residential amenity”.

Ballyclare town centre.
A representative for Praxis Care said that there is “a need for this particular scheme to allow Praxis to accommodate residents in a modern, up-to-date, fit for purpose building that has been designed specifically with their requirements in mind”.

“This is particularly important as Praxis have an existing facility in Ballyclare which is in much need of improvement,” he added. “This will allow Praxis to continue to provide care to these vulnerable members of the community.”

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan proposed to accept the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE.

Planning permission was granted after a vote in which all 12 committee members agreed unanimously to approve the application.

