Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee has given permission for a new community centre in Ballymena.

The development has been earmarked for the site of the former Waveney Community Centre adjacent to Waveney Youth Centre at Regents Park with access at Glendun Park.

The proposed new council facility will provide a sports hall, changing rooms, accessible shower, toilets, kitchen, first aid room, storage and car park.

A report to councillors says one objection was received regarding potential anti-social behaviour concerns. Another letter suggested council install bird nesting facilities on the new building.

Waveney Youth Centre. Pic: Google Maps

A planning officer told the committee on Thursday any reports of anti-social behaviour will be directed towards the PSNI adding that potential for noise disturbance is “limited”.

The report noted: “The planning department is of the view that given the nature of the indoor activities and the construction materials proposed, the potential for noise disturbance is limited and consequently, the request for a condition requiring all external windows and doors in the main hall to remain closed when in use is considered disproportionate to the proposed development.

“The facility has been designed in an accessible way and will benefit from the existing infrastructure of the site. DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads have been consulted and offer no objection to the proposed facility.”

The officer described it as a “modern and functional sports building in keeping with the urban setting”.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown proposed approval of the application seconded by Bannside DUP Alderman Tom Gordon before it was approved unanimously.

The council owns 25 community centres.