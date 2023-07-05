A planning application has been submitted to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for two new apartment blocks at Shore Road, Jordanstown.

The proposal involves the demolition of buildings at 735-737 Shore Road and the construction of 14 flats, car parking, cycle parking and landscaping.

The site consists of a “tall” two-storey detached building and three flats which are used as a family home and student accommodation. The proposed construction will be 2.5 storeys in height.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The application has been made by McMeekin DIY. It is for renewal of approval which was granted in 2017.

Shore Road site adjacent to Loughshore Manor. Pic: Google Maps

Meanwhile, a proposal for two two-storey three-bedroom houses at 319-321 Shore Road, Newtownabbey, is also being considered by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A planning statement submitted to planners says the site is located adjacent to Loughshore Manor and the Belfast to Larne railway line.

The statement notes: “The proposed development is not over-development or unsympathetic and is sensitive in design terms to neighbouring development and local character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This application site forms part of a larger development approved for residential development in January 2015 where permission was granted on the current application site for the erection of a two-storey apartment building.

“The proposed development will create a quality and sustainable residential environment having drawn on the positive aspects of the character and appearance of the surrounding area.”

A proposed three-storey building to accommodate nine apartments at the location was refused planning permission in July 2022.

Translink has requested that the developer provides details of the proposed foundation design “to confirm that there is no effect on the existing railway structure”.