Archaeologists helped by local historians map out ancient crannog site in South Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local historians believe the ancient site could be linked to Hugh O'Neill and the Flight of the Earls in 1607.

The survey school aims to conduct a traditional archaeological survey of the earthworks around the Crannog with the view to producing accurate plan drawings of the monument.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will also be looking into the possibility of undertaking a drone survey to provide a more comprehensive view of the archaeological landscape as a whole.

Maghadone Crannog site may have used by Hugh O'Neill prior to the Flight of the Earls. Credit: National World

Queens University is aiming to attract a minimum of 20 participants, drawn from a combination of The Loup & District Historical Society members, The Loup Women's Group, Ballinascreen Historical Society, and Kilrea Local History Group.