Archaeologists helped by local historians map out ancient crannog site in South Derry

Queens University Belfast Community Archaeology Program are nearing the end of a week-long detailed survey of Maghadone Crannog near the South Derry village of The Loup.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:43 GMT
Local historians believe the ancient site could be linked to Hugh O'Neill and the Flight of the Earls in 1607.

The survey school aims to conduct a traditional archaeological survey of the earthworks around the Crannog with the view to producing accurate plan drawings of the monument.

They will also be looking into the possibility of undertaking a drone survey to provide a more comprehensive view of the archaeological landscape as a whole.

Maghadone Crannog site may have used by Hugh O'Neill prior to the Flight of the Earls. Credit: National WorldMaghadone Crannog site may have used by Hugh O'Neill prior to the Flight of the Earls. Credit: National World
Queens University is aiming to attract a minimum of 20 participants, drawn from a combination of The Loup & District Historical Society members, The Loup Women's Group, Ballinascreen Historical Society, and Kilrea Local History Group.

Queen's believe offering members of these groups the opportunity to participate in the survey school will greatly enhance the experience for everyone involved.