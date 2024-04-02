Archbishop pays tribute to rector Rev Ruth Murray who ‘brought a gentleness to all her dealings’

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Bishop John McDowell has paid tribute to the Rev Ruth Murray, rector of Woodschapel (St John's and Gracefield), near Magherafelt, who has sadly died.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
Rev Murray passed away peacefully while staying at Ramore Avenue in Portrush on Easter Saturday.

Archbishop McDowell said in a statement that it was "with a heavy heart" that he announced the death of his friend and colleague after a long and dignified battle against cancer.

He said: "Like me, Ruth began her ordained life as curate assistant of Antrim where she developed a ministry that characterised her service throughout her life in Holy Orders - quiet, conscientious, and modest, strongly rooted in the care of all people, and in faithful devotion to the ministry of Word and Sacrament.

Tributes paid to Rev Ruth Murray, rector of Woodschapel, Magherafelt. Credit: Garvins Funeral ServiceTributes paid to Rev Ruth Murray, rector of Woodschapel, Magherafelt. Credit: Garvins Funeral Service
Tributes paid to Rev Ruth Murray, rector of Woodschapel, Magherafelt. Credit: Garvins Funeral Service

"Ruth was the absolute soul of discretion in pastoral ministry and brought a gentleness to all her dealings with people in times of both joy and sorrow.

"Her life was centred on her service to God and to his Church and the wellbeing of her family. We remember her husband John and sons James and Richard in prayer at what is a very difficult time for them."

Rev Murray had served in the Woodschapel for 17 years.

In a death announcement on Garvin's Funeral Service website, the Acting Chairperson, Reverend Dr Iain Jamieson, Churchwardens and members of the Select Vestry of Woodschapel expressed their deep regret at the passing of Rev Murray.

Woods Primary School also expressed their deep regret. "She was a dedicated governor with a long and faithful service to the Woods School Community," they said.

