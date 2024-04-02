Archbishop pays tribute to rector Rev Ruth Murray who ‘brought a gentleness to all her dealings’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rev Murray passed away peacefully while staying at Ramore Avenue in Portrush on Easter Saturday.
Archbishop McDowell said in a statement that it was "with a heavy heart" that he announced the death of his friend and colleague after a long and dignified battle against cancer.
He said: "Like me, Ruth began her ordained life as curate assistant of Antrim where she developed a ministry that characterised her service throughout her life in Holy Orders - quiet, conscientious, and modest, strongly rooted in the care of all people, and in faithful devotion to the ministry of Word and Sacrament.
"Ruth was the absolute soul of discretion in pastoral ministry and brought a gentleness to all her dealings with people in times of both joy and sorrow.
"Her life was centred on her service to God and to his Church and the wellbeing of her family. We remember her husband John and sons James and Richard in prayer at what is a very difficult time for them."
Rev Murray had served in the Woodschapel for 17 years.
In a death announcement on Garvin's Funeral Service website, the Acting Chairperson, Reverend Dr Iain Jamieson, Churchwardens and members of the Select Vestry of Woodschapel expressed their deep regret at the passing of Rev Murray.
Woods Primary School also expressed their deep regret. "She was a dedicated governor with a long and faithful service to the Woods School Community," they said.