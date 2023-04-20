Are you the next One Direction? Could you be the next Ed Sheeran? Now is your opportunity to showcase your talent at the 2023 Craigavon and District Stars in their Eyes.

Open to all young people aged from 9 to 15, the competition is an opportunity to give local talent the chance to dress up and show off.

Dairine McCaughley and Sophie Doyle previous winners of Craigavon and District Stars in their Eyes.

Billed as the Craigavon and District Starstruck, Stars in their Eyes and Musical Theatre Star – the show is back for 2023.

It’s your chance to dress up and perform as your favourite Popstar or Pop Group or your favourite musical theatre act.

Auditions are in Lurgan Town Hall on Saturday April 22 and April 29 from 11.30am to 12.30pm and in Portadown Town Hall on Saturday April 29 from 2pm to 3pm.

The auditions are open to solo singers, duets and groups from Lurgan, Portadown, Craigavon and surrounding areas.