Open to all young people aged from 9 to 15, the competition is an opportunity to give local talent the chance to dress up and show off.
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
-
Advertisement
Advertisement
Billed as the Craigavon and District Starstruck, Stars in their Eyes and Musical Theatre Star – the show is back for 2023.
It’s your chance to dress up and perform as your favourite Popstar or Pop Group or your favourite musical theatre act.
Auditions are in Lurgan Town Hall on Saturday April 22 and April 29 from 11.30am to 12.30pm and in Portadown Town Hall on Saturday April 29 from 2pm to 3pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The auditions are open to solo singers, duets and groups from Lurgan, Portadown, Craigavon and surrounding areas.
Top prizes for the top five acts. The Grand Final is on Friday June 2, 2022.